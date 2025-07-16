Trend Research has transferred more than 27,000 ETH to exchanges in 12 hours By: PANews 2025/07/16 13:54

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Aunt Ai , Trend Research, an affiliate of Lede Capital, has transferred a total of 27,454.4 ETH to the exchange in the past 12 hours, with a total value of approximately US$ 72.2 million. On-chain data shows that the agency is still continuing to reduce Aave leverage positions and take profits, and it is expected that more transfers will be made in batches in the future.