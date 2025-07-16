The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.

By: PANews
2025/07/16 12:27
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01166+6.97%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the first day of the trial of Tornado Cash co-founder Storm has ended. The jury consists of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31. In its opening statement, the U.S. Department of Justice likened Tornado Cash to a "money laundering machine" and called Storm and its co-founders the manipulators. But the defense believes that the prosecution has failed to prove that Storm has a direct connection with criminals, emphasizing that it has only developed a tool that has been abused. The trial also mentioned that the government will summon hackers who have actually used Tornado Cash to testify. The defense in the Tornado Cash case knew that it would be difficult to convince the jury, so it began to explain the technical details during the opening statement and planned to invite expert witnesses to appear in court, including experts who specialize in explaining token economics. The case will continue tomorrow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$193.25+6.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,303.62+1.99%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.416-2.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches

Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches

The post Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent tweet, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg revealed that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with the ticker GDLC and the first multi-asset crypto ETP, has launched in the US. The ETF kicked off trading on Friday on the NYSE and includes the five largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies account for more than 90% of the total market capitalization, according to Grayscale. Today, we’re proud to launch Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC), the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. This launch is more than just another ETP – it’s a reflection of our decade-long commitment to being first, moving fast, and giving investors transparent… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 19, 2025 The long-awaited launch followed approval on Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allowed the digital asset manager to convert its Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) Fund into an ETF and allocate to various crypto assets. In his tweet, Grayscale CEO stated that the launch was more than just another ETP, as it reflects Grayscale’s commitment to being first, moving fast and giving investors transparent exposure to the cryptocurrency market. What’s happening? Grayscale’s multi-crypto-asset ETP launch coincides with a growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The GDLC fund earmarks about 70% to Bitcoin and 20% to Ethereum and has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has increased by more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has surpassed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as the four other cryptocurrencies in the fund (Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano) outperformed BTC. In positive news shared by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC has approved the generic listings standards that might clear the way…
Solana
SOL$193.25+6.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,303.62+1.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02499-2.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:17
Share
Benoît Pagotto, visionary RTFKT co-founder and NFT pioneer, passes away at 41

Benoît Pagotto, visionary RTFKT co-founder and NFT pioneer, passes away at 41

RTFKT co-founder Benoît Pagotto has passed away at the age of 41 years, formerly known for his inspiration in the NFTs ecosystem.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004217+0.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/13 17:03
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches

Benoît Pagotto, visionary RTFKT co-founder and NFT pioneer, passes away at 41

ETH eyes further recovery as price nears $4,200

Crypto Market Rebounds as Trump Calms China Nerves