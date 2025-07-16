PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (stock code: 09175A206), accounting for 9.1% of the company's issued shares.
As reported earlier this week, publicly traded BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings were approximately 163,100, worth over $500 million .
