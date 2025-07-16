Uniswap President and COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

By: PANews
2025/07/16 10:19

PANews reported on July 16 that Mary-Catherine Lader said she will start a new career chapter after serving as Uniswap president and COO for four years. She said that since she got involved in digital assets at BlackRock in 2015, the industry has made great progress, and the cooperation with Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has been a wonderful journey, and she is full of expectations for future development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

