Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

2025/01/23 10:43
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/23 Update:
#defai concept is hot, $ARC continues to create ATH, $LUMO $LISTEN also creates new highs;
$STONKS Crazy world, Nasdaq pushes to issue CA directly?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

Former BlackRock Head of Digital Asset Strategy Joseph Chalom Joins SharpLink as Co-CEO

Former BlackRock Head of Digital Asset Strategy Joseph Chalom Joins SharpLink as Co-CEO

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SharpLink’s announcement, Joseph Chalom, former head of digital asset strategy at BlackRock, officially joined SharpLink as co-CEO. Chalom has worked at BlackRock
PANews2025/07/25 20:48
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has reached $10 billion in assets under management, just one year after its launch. The milestone makes ETHA the fastest non-Bitcoin ETF to reach that threshold and the third-fastest overall in U.S. ETF history, behind only…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 13:17
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

PANews July 25 news, US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates. Powell told me that the economy is in good condition.
PANews2025/07/25 21:28

