Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/15 23:50
Threshold
T$0.01345+9.17%
Union
U$0.00041-47.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02513-2.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.10433-0.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000132+10.92%

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has made the rising influence of stablecoins a top agenda item as it prepares to meet world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit.

In a letter addressed to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, newly appointed FSB Chair and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, emphasized that assessing the growing role of stablecoins in payments and settlements is now a central concern for global financial stability.

Bailey Warns Stablecoins May Undermine Financial Trust and Oversight

Bailey, who began his term as chair in July, warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins, digital assets typically pegged to fiat currencies, poses potential risks to monetary trust, credit creation, and financial oversight.

“The potential risks and impacts [of stablecoins] are underexplored, in part due to the pace of market developments,” Bailey wrote. “We should continue to ensure that we are implementing our agreed recommendations, monitoring developments in this area, and collaborating across jurisdictions.”

The renewed scrutiny follows the FSB’s earlier efforts to regulate stablecoins, starting with its 2021 global framework for monitoring their use.

The watchdog has since warned of increased adoption in emerging markets, where stablecoins have become an accessible alternative to volatile local currencies and inefficient banking systems. In response to the spiraling adoption, the FSB said it will expand its work on understanding stablecoin-related risks in these economies.

This week’s summit, hosted under South Africa’s G20 presidency, comes at a critical time. The global stablecoin market has settled more than $27.6 trillion in transactions during Q1 2025 alone, doubling Visa’s entire 2023 settlement volume.

In the U.S., lawmakers recently passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill, marking a major step toward the formal integration of stablecoins into the mainstream financial system.

However, Bailey has voiced concern about the systemic risks of this trend. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he argued against the idea of private banks issuing their own stablecoins, stating that such instruments could undermine traditional credit mechanisms and monetary policy control.

Instead of supporting stablecoins, Bailey has advocated for the digitization of bank deposits, calling it a safer and more regulated path that preserves central bank oversight.

The FSB’s warnings also come against the backdrop of growing geopolitical and financial uncertainty. Bailey’s letter pointed to April’s market volatility as a reminder of the financial system’s vulnerabilities, especially outside traditional banking.

He noted the importance of robust surveillance and regulatory coordination, particularly in light of the shift toward non-bank financial intermediation and the emergence of new technologies like stablecoins.

Some of the key concerns raised include the potential for stablecoins to erode the “singleness of money,” a term used to describe the unified trust in currency across the economy.

Bailey warned that if stablecoins begin circulating outside regulated systems, they could create parallel forms of money, complicating monetary policy and cross-border payments.

Ethereum Breaks $3K as GENIUS Stablecoin Bill Nears House Vote—Market Bets on Regulatory Breakthrough

Ethereum surged past the $3,000 mark on renewed optimism tied to U.S. legislative momentum around stablecoins, with its price climbing 2.13% in the past 24 hours to $3,028.

The move caps off a strong weekly gain of 19%, coinciding with what some analysts say could be a turning point for Ethereum’s role in the global financial system.

The rally follows growing anticipation around the U.S. House of Representatives’ expected vote on the GENIUS Act, short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins.

The bill, which passed the Senate in June with bipartisan backing, seeks to create a formal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States. If passed, the GENIUS Act could offer the most comprehensive legal clarity to date for dollar-pegged digital assets, many of which operate on Ethereum.

The timing of Ethereum’s breakout has fueled speculation that the market may be pricing in the potential impact of this legislation.

Ethereum plays a central role in the stablecoin ecosystem. It hosts the largest share of the total stablecoin supply, accounting for $124.5 billion as of May 6, 2025. Tether (USDT) leads with $64.7 billion, followed by Circle’s USDC at $37 billion. Other notable tokens on Ethereum include USDe, DAI, and PayPal’s PYUSD.

From its early days when Ethereum hosted just $124,000 in stablecoins, the network has grown into the primary base layer for tokenized dollars, driving liquidity across decentralized finance, trading, and on-chain payments.

According to data from DeFiLlama and CryptoQuant, the total stablecoin market cap recently surpassed $250 billion, with a $33 billion increase so far in 2025 alone.

That expansion has brought renewed activity to the Ethereum network. Exchange-held ERC-20 stablecoin reserves now total $50 billion, while USDC’s reserves alone have grown to $8 billion in 2025.
As the House prepares to vote on the GENIUS Act during its so-called “Crypto Week,” expectations are high. The GENIUS Act’s passage could cement Ethereum’s position at the center of the dollar-based crypto economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

PANews reported on October 13th that Bank of America raised its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 per ounce (average $4,400 per ounce) and $65 per ounce (average $56 per ounce). The extreme imbalance in the physical silver market is likely to normalize at some point, exacerbating volatility.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14668-0.34%
4
4$0.1884+39.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 17:09
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06897+14.96%
Union
U$0.007427+0.28%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009617+3.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

The post Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 6, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Anna Gvozdiar (L to R) attend the handover of the first batch of long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones to the Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky conveys the first batch of advanced Peklo missile drones to the military. During the event, it is reported that there have already been five successful uses. The Peklo missile drone, which has a strike range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour, is launched into serial production. NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Kyiv is intensifying its air campaign, aiming not only to destroy Russian oil refineries but also to expose the vulnerabilities of the country’s elites. On September 9, a Ukrainian drone targeted Sochi on the Black Sea, just hours after President Vladimir Putin held meetings there. On September 12, a Ukrainian drone struck Russia’s Leningrad region for the first time, hitting the Primorsk oil terminal near St. Petersburg and forcing a temporary suspension at the country’s largest crude port. The drone threat also shut down St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport. Ukraine’s drone offensive is showing results, intensifying pressure on the Kremlin as strikes deepen Russia’s fuel crisis and accelerate inflation. According to September data from the independent pollster Levada Center, a record 66% of respondents in Russia now say it is time to move toward peace negotiations, while just 27% support continuing military action – the lowest level ever recorded. In June, 58% also cited rising prices as their top concern. While public frustration with the war is rising, elites in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.526+10.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.69-2.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.0868+8.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:11
Share

Trending News

More

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered