Programmable regulation is the missing key to DeFi’s legal future

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

In Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 6, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Anna Gvozdiar (L to R) attend the handover of the first batch of long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones to the Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky conveys the first batch of advanced Peklo missile drones to the military. During the event, it is reported that there have already been five successful uses. The Peklo missile drone, which has a strike range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour, is launched into serial production. NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Kyiv is intensifying its air campaign, aiming not only to destroy Russian oil refineries but also to expose the vulnerabilities of the country's elites. On September 9, a Ukrainian drone targeted Sochi on the Black Sea, just hours after President Vladimir Putin held meetings there. On September 12, a Ukrainian drone struck Russia's Leningrad region for the first time, hitting the Primorsk oil terminal near St. Petersburg and forcing a temporary suspension at the country's largest crude port. The drone threat also shut down St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport. Ukraine's drone offensive is showing results, intensifying pressure on the Kremlin as strikes deepen Russia's fuel crisis and accelerate inflation. According to September data from the independent pollster Levada Center, a record 66% of respondents in Russia now say it is time to move toward peace negotiations, while just 27% support continuing military action – the lowest level ever recorded. In June, 58% also cited rising prices as their top concern. While public frustration with the war is rising, elites in…