Eclipse will launch ES token airdrop tomorrow

By: PANews
2025/07/15 22:37
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0094+9.17%
Eclipse
ES$0.09865+3.51%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.0000000109+3.90%

PANews reported on July 15 that Eclipse announced on the X platform that the ES token airdrop application will be open at 17:00 Beijing time on July 16, and ES will be issued simultaneously on the Eclipse mainnet, Ethereum mainnet and Solana network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

