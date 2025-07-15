The “Insider Whale” closed 319.68 BTC in the last half hour and realized a profit of $205,000

PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" who suffered a loss of US$9.574 million from short selling from July 11 to July 14 is cautiously taking profit-taking actions this time.
In the past half hour, the trader closed 319.68 BTC and realized a profit of US$205,000. The current remaining position of US$67.29 million still maintains a floating profit of US$367,000.
