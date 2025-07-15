GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital

GM Vietnam will be held in Vietnam on August 1-2.

GM Vietnam 2025 Blockchain Week will be held in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi from August 1 to 2, 2025. The organizers of the event in a conversation with Incrypted noted that the event will be attended by more than 12,000 participants who will be able to hear from more than 200 speakers.

The event is known to be supported by more than 50 sponsors, 150 strategic partners, 200 media platforms and a vibrant global technology community.

In addition, SSI Digital (SSID), the digital division of SSI Securities Corporation, Vietnam’s largest brokerage company, has partnered with Kyros Ventures, founder and CEO of GM Vietnam, to co-host the event.

Founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures, Thuat Nguyen (Zane) Thuat Nguyen (Zane), said GM Vietnam aims to become the leading Web3 event in Southeast Asia. He said Hanoi is an ideal place for developers, innovators and industry leaders from across the region to meet.

The press release said the blockchain week includes two days of main program including networking, educational sessions and speeches from the industry’s most influential voices. Organizers said more than 200 founders, investors, experts and policymakers will discuss key areas of Web3 — from DeFi, GameFi and RWA to AI, blockchain infrastructure and regulation.

Part of the speakers at GM Vietnam 2025. Data: press release.

Participants will be able to explore more than 40 interactive booths with products in blockchain, AI and fintech. A highlight will be the Vietnam Aptos Hackathon finals, as well as an international Web3 gaming tournament.

Outside of the main program, there will be networking sessions, side events, investor meetings with projects and parties connecting business with opportunity. GM Vietnam will also expose participants to the culture of Hanoi — through cuisine, art and history, combining innovation with local authenticity.

In addition, GM Vietnam 2025 offers three ticket categories.

Standard (free) provides full access to all keynote sessions, workshops and activities for two days, as well as a welcome gift.

Professional ($149) includes all the benefits of a standard ticket, priority registration and access to the official afterparty.

Premium ($499) includes all the features of the Professional ticket, lunches on both days, an invitation to an exclusive VIP dinner on the eve of the conference, access to the VIP area and a premium gift.

You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.