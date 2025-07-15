Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin volatility will continue to decline as adoption increases

By: PANews
2025/07/15 17:56
Lorenzo Protocol
PANews July 15 news, according to CoinDesk, Deutsche Bank released a report on Tuesday saying that as mainstream acceptance increases, Bitcoin is widely adopted by enterprises, retail investors and governments, and its volatility may continue to decline. The upcoming legislation in the United States has stimulated market enthusiasm, driving Bitcoin's recent rise, and its volatility level has also dropped historically. The report pointed out that Bitcoin has risen by nearly 75% since mid-November, driven by favorable regulations, increased institutional adoption and global macroeconomic changes. The rise coincided with Washington's "Cryptocurrency Week", highlighting the increased participation of government and enterprises in digital assets. This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act. Deutsche Bank believes that the decline in volatility shows that the market is maturing, and Bitcoin may gradually become a more stable and strategic asset, and its attractiveness to long-term asset allocation institutions has increased.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

