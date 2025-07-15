The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:36

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

The next decade is going to be defined by a return to regionalism as citizens grow weary of foreign wars, international tariffs, and wonder what they’ll pay at the pump the following day based on seemingly arbitrary events in far-flung lands. As the U.S. begins to focus more on domestic concerns, the post-globalization era is underway.

Like all new eras, the break with the past won’t be clean; a century of world policing is a habit that isn’t broken easily, and the U.S. remains susceptible to getting dragged into global conflicts. The difference is that now it’s doing so reluctantly rather than racing in gung-ho.

As the U.S. retreats behind the blanket of protectionism, many of its Big Tech companies are also being squeezed out of regions where they once reigned supreme. It’s a trend that is particularly evident in Europe, where a radical shakeup of the cloud computing landscape is underway.

Hyperscalers scale down

Hyperscalers that operate massive cloud computing and data center infrastructure have dominated the European market, just as they have in most global regions, for well over a decade. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Meta are the giants whose economies of scale allow them to undercut local competition and gain a vice-like grip over the cloud computing landscape. But suddenly, that grip is weakening.

The U.S. determination to go it alone, without the baggage of its global allies to subsidize, cuts both ways. Its partners have begun to question what they’ve been getting out of the deal, both politically and commercially. For years, Europe has voiced concerns over its reliance on the U.S. tech giants for cloud services, citing risks to data sovereignty and economic independence.

Now, the continent is acting decisively in a concerted pushback against U.S. hegemony. If they want to impose punitive trade tariffs and retreat across the Atlantic, let it, runs the reasoning. Europeans have already been given a harsh lesson in reliance on foreign resources with the Ukraine war, which has cut Russia from the supply line and sent EU energy prices soaring. 

In a world of uncertainty, the only certainty is to rely on yourself, which means turning to the domestic market to ramp up production of everything from renewables to data centers.

Bringing it back home

The EU’s push for data center sovereignty has been heightened by rising recognition of the vulnerabilities tied to centralized cloud providers. Data stored with U.S.-based hyperscalers is subject to American laws, such as the CLOUD Act, which can compel companies to hand over data regardless of where it’s stored. The U.S. Big Tech, like AWS, is making a show of establishing Europe-based supposedly regionally sovereign operations, but few are convinced. 

High-profile incidents, like the 2023 Schrems III ruling, concerning longstanding tensions between EU privacy standards and U.S. surveillance laws, further exposed the fragility of transatlantic data transfers. Add to this the unpredictable political climate in the U.S., where regulatory shifts can disrupt business overnight, and it’s no wonder Europe is seeking alternatives.

Contrast this with the EU’s approach. The bloc has doubled down on initiatives like Gaia-X, a framework for data sovereignty, and stricter GDPR enforcement, which prioritizes user privacy. But the real game-changer is the EU’s openness to innovative models. Regional cloud providers are gaining traction, supported by policies that incentivize local data storage and processing.

Foreign direct investment from non-U.S. players, particularly those based in Asia and the Middle East, is pouring into European data centers, with countries like Germany and the Netherlands emerging as hubs. This influx is not just about capital – it’s about diversifying the technological and geopolitical risks of over-reliance on a single market.

Decentralizing data

One consequence of the EU’s search for U.S. alternatives is that it’s sparked interest in a technology that is, in many respects, the antithesis of the hyperscaler. Decentralized networks are now in vogue. Unlike traditional hyperscalers, which concentrate data in massive, centralized facilities, decentralized networks distribute resources across multiple nodes. 

As a result, these decentralized cloud systems are less vulnerable to single points of failure, be it from cyberattacks, natural disasters, or political interference.

Prominent investors, including Finnish electronics firm Nokia, have recognized this potential and are now pouring capital into decentralized cloud infrastructure. Once a titan in mobile phones, Nokia has reinvented itself as a key player in cloud computing, betting on solutions that prioritize security and scalability over centralized control.

This decentralized approach aligns with Europe’s broader digital strategy. In forming a network of interconnected, regionally managed data centers, the EU is building a cloud ecosystem that balances local control with global reach. 

For enterprises, this means faster, more secure access to data without the latency issues of transcontinental transfers. For governments, it ensures compliance with stringent privacy laws. And for innovators—think AI startups or gaming studios—it offers a flexible alternative to the rigid pricing models of hyperscalers.

The times they are a-changing

Critics claim that European providers lack the scale to compete and that regional solutions risk fragmenting the global internet. But this view underestimates the momentum behind Europe’s strategy. Its data centers now rival U.S. facilities in efficiency and capacity, while the idea that local solutions lead to fragmentation ignores the reality of modern cloud architecture.

Decentralized systems are designed to interoperate, ensuring seamless connectivity across borders. Far from isolating Europe, this approach strengthens its position as a global digital leader, attracting businesses wary of U.S. regulatory unpredictability. The EU’s focus on open standards and community-driven innovation also counters the monopolistic tendencies of hyperscalers, fostering competition that benefits end-users.

While U.S. hyperscalers still dominate, their grip is loosening as Europe builds a cloud ecosystem that’s not just competitive but shock-proof. By embracing regionalization and decentralization, the EU is not only reducing its dependence on foreign tech giants but setting a global standard for what the cloud can and should be: open, resilient, and immune to the whims of foreign powers. If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.

Kai Wawrzinek
Kai Wawrzinek

Kai Wawrzinek is a co-founder of the Impossible Cloud & Impossible Cloud Network. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with a Ph.D. in Law and a proven track record of building successful ventures. Recognizing the need for enterprise-grade solutions in the web3 space, Kai founded Impossible Cloud Network (ICN), a decentralized cloud platform aimed at creating a decentralized alternative to AWS. Before ICN, Kai founded Goodgame Studios, an online game company, and grew the company to over 1,000 employees and generated more than €1 billion in revenue, taking it public on Nasdaq in 2018 through a reverse merger. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.02516-0.82%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14032+1.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012929+13.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.3092+10.19%
Pi Network
PI$0.21623+7.38%
VeChain
VET$0.01952+10.65%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX

What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX

Web3 promised revolution — a decentralized internet built on community, ownership, and participation. But most projects feel transactional, not communal. Wallets, tokens, and governance tools dominate the narrative while user experience takes a back seat. Ironically, the blueprint for fixing this already exists — in&nbsp;gaming. The psychology of&nbsp;play Games mastered engagement long before analytics dashboards and growth hacks existed. They understand motivation loops — progress, challenge, reward. Players don’t return for payouts; they return for satisfaction. They’re guided by curiosity, not compulsion. Web3 often mistakes speculation for engagement. Tokenomics replaces storytelling. Communities form around price charts instead of purpose. The result? Shallow ecosystems with short attention spans. If designers studied how games cultivate intrinsic motivation, Web3 could evolve beyond its obsession with incentives. Reward loops can drive behavior, but meaning loops sustain&nbsp;it. Designing friction Games use friction deliberately. They create tension — obstacles to overcome, levels to unlock, achievements to earn. That struggle builds pride. You value what you&nbsp;earn. Web3, by contrast, over-optimizes for instant gratification. Free mints, airdrops, yield rewards — all dopamine hits with no depth. The experience lacks emotional architecture. Designers in the Web3 space should embrace friction — make users learn, explore, and invest effort. That’s how you transform utility into experience. Onboarding and immersion Games don’t throw 40-page whitepapers at players. They teach by doing — guided missions, feedback, and incremental learning. Each level builds mastery without making the user feel&nbsp;stupid. Web3 onboarding feels like configuring a nuclear reactor. Seed phrases, networks, signing messages — one wrong move and you lose everything. No wonder the mainstream avoids&nbsp;it. We need “game-like” onboarding: micro-progress, contextual help, safety nets. Make complexity feel like discovery, not punishment. Narrative as&nbsp;utility Every game economy is wrapped in story. Gold isn’t just currency; it’s identity. NFTs and tokens could be the same — if given context. Imagine digital assets that evolve, tell stories, or represent collective progress rather than static speculation. Narrative transforms transactions into memories. That’s what Web3 lacks&nbsp;most. The takeaway Gaming has spent decades designing meaning. Web3 has spent years designing mechanics. The next wave of decentralized apps will merge the two — not chasing the next bull run, but building the next play&nbsp;loop. Until Web3 learns from gaming, it will keep confusing incentives with belonging. What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01476+3.07%
Share
Medium2025/10/13 15:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Trust Wallet Launches $500 Shiba Inu Giveaway