Ant Financial’s blockchain platform Jovay launches testnet, mainnet to be launched in Q4

By: PANews
2025/07/15 12:18
PANews reported on July 15 that the Jovay test network, a blockchain platform created by Ant Digits, has been officially launched, targeting institutional-level scenarios such as RWA. Jovay adopts a parallel execution architecture, TEE+ZKP dual verification mechanism and modular architecture to solve the bottlenecks of traditional Layer2 in performance and compliance, and achieve on-chain second-level response and high-frequency transactions. Jovay is expected to launch the main network in the fourth quarter of 2025, and plans to integrate Ethereum ecological resources to build an end-to-end digital asset solution.

What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX

Web3 promised revolution — a decentralized internet built on community, ownership, and participation. But most projects feel transactional, not communal. Wallets, tokens, and governance tools dominate the narrative while user experience takes a back seat. Ironically, the blueprint for fixing this already exists — in&nbsp;gaming. The psychology of&nbsp;play Games mastered engagement long before analytics dashboards and growth hacks existed. They understand motivation loops — progress, challenge, reward. Players don’t return for payouts; they return for satisfaction. They’re guided by curiosity, not compulsion. Web3 often mistakes speculation for engagement. Tokenomics replaces storytelling. Communities form around price charts instead of purpose. The result? Shallow ecosystems with short attention spans. If designers studied how games cultivate intrinsic motivation, Web3 could evolve beyond its obsession with incentives. Reward loops can drive behavior, but meaning loops sustain&nbsp;it. Designing friction Games use friction deliberately. They create tension — obstacles to overcome, levels to unlock, achievements to earn. That struggle builds pride. You value what you&nbsp;earn. Web3, by contrast, over-optimizes for instant gratification. Free mints, airdrops, yield rewards — all dopamine hits with no depth. The experience lacks emotional architecture. Designers in the Web3 space should embrace friction — make users learn, explore, and invest effort. That’s how you transform utility into experience. Onboarding and immersion Games don’t throw 40-page whitepapers at players. They teach by doing — guided missions, feedback, and incremental learning. Each level builds mastery without making the user feel&nbsp;stupid. Web3 onboarding feels like configuring a nuclear reactor. Seed phrases, networks, signing messages — one wrong move and you lose everything. No wonder the mainstream avoids&nbsp;it. We need “game-like” onboarding: micro-progress, contextual help, safety nets. Make complexity feel like discovery, not punishment. Narrative as&nbsp;utility Every game economy is wrapped in story. Gold isn’t just currency; it’s identity. NFTs and tokens could be the same — if given context. Imagine digital assets that evolve, tell stories, or represent collective progress rather than static speculation. Narrative transforms transactions into memories. That’s what Web3 lacks&nbsp;most. The takeaway Gaming has spent decades designing meaning. Web3 has spent years designing mechanics. The next wave of decentralized apps will merge the two — not chasing the next bull run, but building the next play&nbsp;loop. Until Web3 learns from gaming, it will keep confusing incentives with belonging. What Web3 should Learn From Gaming UX was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/13 15:12
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You (9/24/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let’s dive right in. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More. How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our&nbsp;application&nbsp;is&nbsp;containerized&nbsp;and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More. Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds) By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More. Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:02
Trust Wallet Launches $500 Shiba Inu Giveaway

Trust Wallet, a leading self-custody crypto wallet, has launched a new giveaway centered on Shiba Inu (SHIB). The campaign invites users to engage with the brand on social media, giving one lucky participant a $500 SHIB reward.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/13 14:59
