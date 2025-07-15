Wallet "LeBron" spent 2 million USDC to buy $PUMP. Previously, he participated in the public sale of $PUMP with 1 million USDC. By: PANews 2025/07/15 10:44

TRUMP $6.324 +6.03% USDC $0.9992 +0.02% PUMP $0.004303 +14.71% MELANIA $0.1288 +14.18% WALLET $0.02447 +6.57%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain, the wallet " LeBron " , which had made a profit of $16.7 million on $TRUMP , $MELANIA and $LIBRA , recently spent $2 million USDC to buy 355.5 million $PUMP at a price of $0.0056 . In addition, " LeBron " also participated in the public sale of $PUMP with $1 million USDC and obtained 250 million $PUMP (about $1.46 million).