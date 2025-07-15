BTC Fossil Hands Transferred Another 1,500 BTC, Cumulative BTC Transferred Exceeds $2.1 Billion By: PANews 2025/07/15 11:17

BTC $115.314,29 +%3,19 AI $0,08369 +%8,53

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ai Yi, the number of BTC transferred from the BTC fossil holder who held the BTC for 14 years to Galaxy Digital has increased to 16,843 , worth $ 1.995 billion. Currently, 21% of the total holdings have been transferred out. The latest progress shows that the address has transferred out another 1,500 BTC , and the total transfer amount has exceeded $ 2.1 billion.