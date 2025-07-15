A Satoshi-era whale deposited 9,000 BTC into Galaxy Digital By: PANews 2025/07/15 10:50

BTC $115,314.3 +3.19% ERA $0.4423 +13.26%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, a Satoshi-era whale holding 80,000 BTC has just deposited 9,000 BTC (worth about $1.06 billion) into Galaxy Digital. This is the first withdrawal in the history of BTC from this address.