The crypto sector fell slightly, with the Meme sector leading the decline By: PANews 2025/07/15 10:52

MOG $0.0000005277 +15.95% MEME $0.001847 +9.80%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The Meme sector fell 2.11% in 24 hours, of which Mog Coin (MOG) and MemeCore (M) fell 17.93% and 28.96% respectively; Bonk (BONK) rose 4.04% against the trend. ETH rose 0.76% and remained around $3,000; BTC rose 0.18% and is now at $118,000. NFT, SocialFi, PayFi, and DeFi sectors rose, with PENGU, TEL, and UNI performing well. Layer1 and Layer2 sectors fell, while SUI and MNT were relatively strong.