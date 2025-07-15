Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

?7/15 Update:

The PUMP project team only invested $4 million in initial liquidity in batches.

Most of the liquidity is provided by retail investors: in the end, retail investors bear all the consequences!

$AVA was replied by Musk using the generated video, $ani was replied by Musk

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!