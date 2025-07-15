Phantom: The wallet Swapper service has been restored after the interruption, but the popular token function has not yet been restored By: PANews 2025/07/15 11:04

TOKEN $0.00945 +9.88% NOT $0.000981 +8.15% WALLET $0.02447 +5.79%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Phantom’s official announcement, the interruption problem affecting its Swapper service has been resolved, but the popular token function in Explore is still temporarily closed and is expected to be restored soon.