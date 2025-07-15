Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million By: PANews 2025/07/15 09:50

WALLET $0.02446 +6.20%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .