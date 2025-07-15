Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000 By: PANews 2025/07/15 09:30

TRUMP $6.295 +5.76% PUMP $0.004263 +13.68% AI $0.0834 +7.89% SMART $0.003756 +5.18% MELANIA $0.1272 +12.86%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Aunt Ai , @FlippingProfits , a wallet that had accumulated a profit of $ 17.29 million in $TRUMP , $MELANIA , $LIBRA and other currencies, bought $ 2 million of $PUMP at a cost of $ 0.005622 in the past 8 hours. Currently, this part of the tokens has a floating profit of about $ 60,000 , and there has been no selling or transfer operations.