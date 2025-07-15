Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%

2025/07/15
According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose by more than 12%, VSTECS (00856.HK) rose by more than 6%, and China Merchants Securities (06099.HK) once rose by nearly 15%, and is now up 8%.

The A-share gold concept sector pulled back in early trading, Laisen Tongling hit the limit down, Chaohongji hit the limit down, Pengxin Resources, Jinyi Culture, Hunan Silver, Mingpai Jewelry, Baiyin Nonferrous Metals and others followed suit.

