Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20
2025/07/15

GPU $0.1523 +8.70%

PANews July 15 news, market news: Nvidia (NVDA.O) said it will resume H20 sales in China and announced the launch of a new, fully compliant GPU for China. The US government has assured Nvidia of a license, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon.