Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market

By: PANews
2025/07/15 10:29

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to China, and Nvidia will launch the RTXpro GPU.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: "The U.S. government has approved our export license and we can start shipping, so we will start selling H20 to the Chinese market. I am very much looking forward to shipping H20 soon. I am very happy about this. This is really very, very good news. The second news is that we will also release a new graphics card called RTX Pro. This graphics card is very important because it is designed for computer graphics, digital twins and artificial intelligence."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

