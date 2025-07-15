Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer By: PANews 2025/07/15 08:36

PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and CEO of the Americas and EMEA region, effective immediately. Derar Islim served as interim CEO and COO at Genesis and has extensive leadership experience in the digital asset industry. Antalpha is a financial technology company that focuses on providing financing, technology and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry.