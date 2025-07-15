Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network By: PANews 2025/07/15 08:41

FUN $0.005201 +5.34% PUMP $0.004262 +13.53% SOON $0.8784 +2.60%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will soon support Pump.fun (PUMP) assets on the Solana network (SPL tokens). Earlier today, Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network.