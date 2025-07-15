A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/15 09:04

USDC $0.9993 +0.02% PUMP $0.004267 +13.57%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale deposited $5 million USDC into HyperLiquid , bought 423 million PUMPs for $2.3 million, and opened a PUMP short position with a 5x leverage.