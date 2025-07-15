Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/15 08:56

MORE $0.02522 -0.15% MULTI $0.05247 +27.63% ETH $4,186.4 +9.15%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, two multi-signature wallets (possibly belonging to the same entity) spent a total of $100.54 million to purchase 33,366 ETH at an average price of $3,013. Among them, the "0x08d" address spent $57.5 million to purchase 19,088.6 ETH, and the "0x5f3" address spent $43.05 million to purchase 14,277.6 ETH.