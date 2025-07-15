AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million

By: PANews
2025/07/15 08:29
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.85+3.40%

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased the position to $ 400 million. The previous openings of the same position were not profitable, but this time its position has realized a floating profit of $ 33.32 million, with a high safety cushion. The current position is 20x leveraged long 4,000 BTC , with a total value of $ 480 million, an opening price of $ 111,713 , and a liquidation price of $ 114,159 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

