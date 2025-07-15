Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%

PANews reported on July 15 that US President Trump: The Federal Reserve should lower interest rates to below 1%.

In addition, Trump will announce a $70 billion investment plan in artificial intelligence and energy in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the latest move by the White House to accelerate the development of emerging technologies. According to a government official, Trump will announce the details of these new plans at an event outside Pittsburgh. Investments from multiple companies will cover the construction of new data centers, expansion of power generation capacity, upgrading of power grid infrastructure, and the launch of artificial intelligence training programs and apprenticeship programs. The event will be hosted by Republican Senator McCormick. Leaders in the artificial intelligence and energy industries, including up to 60 corporate executives, are expected to attend the event. A spokesman for McCormick said that Gray, president of Blackstone Group, will announce a $25 billion data center and energy infrastructure construction plan at the meeting, which is expected to create about 6,000 construction jobs and 3,000 long-term jobs each year. Blackstone Group has not yet commented on the matter.