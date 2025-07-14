EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods

By: PANews
2025/07/14 23:48
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail, the EU is ready to impose additional counter-tariffs on US imports worth 72 billion euros (about 84 billion US dollars). Just as the EU and the US are working hard to reach a trade agreement, US President Trump announced on the 12th that a 30% tariff will be imposed on EU imports from August 1st. Ministers from EU member states held a meeting in Brussels on the 14th to discuss how to respond to Trump's latest statement and prepare countermeasures.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

PANews2025/04/30 13:50
USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

Tether's CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has confidently asserted the resilience of USDT in the wake of recent turmoil that saw rival stablecoins and synthetic assets face severe depegging pressure. His remarks come as markets reel from one of the most dramatic liquidation cascades in crypto history. USDe Stumbles Under Pressure, Tether Stays Firm The recent crash […]
Coinstats2025/10/13 12:14
Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

PANews reported on October 13th that X platform user @SrPetersETH posted an image on social media that appeared to show Zhao Changpeng liking a post that read, "If Trump pardons Zhao Changpeng, it's not impossible for him to take over the ASTER token." Zhao Changpeng subsequently responded, saying, "Brother, please stop spreading fake images... I haven't seen the content of this tweet before. Personally, aside from my age, there are no other restrictions preventing me from participating in or running other projects, but I still believe that more opportunities should be given to the younger generation."
PANews2025/10/13 11:56
