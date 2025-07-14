EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods By: PANews 2025/07/14 23:48

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail, the EU is ready to impose additional counter-tariffs on US imports worth 72 billion euros (about 84 billion US dollars). Just as the EU and the US are working hard to reach a trade agreement, US President Trump announced on the 12th that a 30% tariff will be imposed on EU imports from August 1st. Ministers from EU member states held a meeting in Brussels on the 14th to discuss how to respond to Trump's latest statement and prepare countermeasures.