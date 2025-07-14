AguilaTrades, a giant whale, currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position By: PANews 2025/07/14 23:45

BTC $114,436.42 +2.52%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale AguilaTrades currently has a floating profit of $33.93 million on its 20x BTC long position, making up for the $32 million loss in the past month. Two hours ago, he withdrew 7 million USDC from Hyperliquid and transferred it to Coinbase.