The pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute 10 minutes ago By: PANews 2025/07/14 23:58

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, the pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute, which is worth $55 million at the public sale price of $0.004. Wintermute may be one of the market makers for PUMP tokens.