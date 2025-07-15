Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/15 00:29
Grayscale, a leading crypto-focused asset manager, has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported on Monday.

The firm has potential plans for a public listing, as the asset manager positions itself to capitalize on renewed investor optimism and regulatory momentum in the United States.

This development comes as Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by institutional interest and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

Grayscale hasn’t said what’s in its SEC filing, but the quiet move indicates hope that clearer rules will make it easier for crypto companies to list on the stock market.

Washington’s Crypto Week Drives Market Optimism

Grayscale’s submission also coincides with the start of “Crypto Week” in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are expected to debate three key pieces of legislation to establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the digital asset industry.

The bills, viewed by analysts as potential catalysts for mainstream adoption, could pave the way for greater integration of crypto into the traditional financial system.

Trump’s Return Spurs Institutional Adoption

The crypto sector has experienced renewed momentum following President Donald Trump’s re-election. Trump has pledged to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world.”

Under his administration, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken steps to provide increased regulatory clarity—a sharp departure from previous leadership.

This policy shift has encouraged more firms to add Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries, reinforcing the asset’s role as both a store of value and a strategic financial instrument.

According to Reuters, a growing number of U.S.-based companies are aligning their balance sheets with crypto, showing that Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as a core asset rather than a speculative bet.

SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion

Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC abruptly froze the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, indicating initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. However, within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

Tether's CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has confidently asserted the resilience of USDT in the wake of recent turmoil that saw rival stablecoins and synthetic assets face severe depegging pressure. His remarks come as markets reel from one of the most dramatic liquidation cascades in crypto history. USDe Stumbles Under Pressure, Tether Stays Firm The recent crash […]
Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

PANews reported on October 13th that X platform user @SrPetersETH posted an image on social media that appeared to show Zhao Changpeng liking a post that read, "If Trump pardons Zhao Changpeng, it's not impossible for him to take over the ASTER token." Zhao Changpeng subsequently responded, saying, "Brother, please stop spreading fake images... I haven't seen the content of this tweet before. Personally, aside from my age, there are no other restrictions preventing me from participating in or running other projects, but I still believe that more opportunities should be given to the younger generation."
Bitcoin Core v30 Launches OP_RETURN Expansion Sparks Deep Community Divide

Bitcoin Core v30 Launches OP_RETURN Expansion Sparks Deep Community Divide

Bitcoin Core's version 30 has officially gone live, carrying with it one of the most debated updates in recent years — the removal of the OP_RETURN data limit. This long-anticipated change has reopened old philosophical divides within the Bitcoin community, raising questions about freedom, purpose, and sustainability within the network. From Byte Caps to Open […]
USDT Holds Strong: Tether CEO Highlights Liquidity and Trust After Depegging Scare

Zhao Changpeng denied liking the image of "the possibility of him taking over the ASTER token" and emphasized that opportunities are left to young people.

Bitcoin Core v30 Launches OP_RETURN Expansion Sparks Deep Community Divide

Story Ecosystem IPRWA Protocol Aria Foundation established to promote iconic IP on-chain economy

APAC Crypto Surge: Insights from Chainalysis' Chengyi Ong on Adoption, Regulations, and Innovations