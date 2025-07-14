SOL coin news: Solana gets boost with DeFi Development new strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 23:30
Solana
SOL$177,34-%6,32
DeFi
DEFI$0,001324+%3,35

DeFi Development Corp. is expanding its Solana treasury strategy by issuing a new metric centered around the SOL coin.

Solana (SOL) is getting a boost as “MicroStrategy for Solana” unveiled new plans for accumulation. On Monday, June 14, the DeFi Development Corp. issued its first forward-looking guidance on SOL per Share. The publicly traded software company turned Solana treasury firm, plans to achieve 1.0 SOL per Share, or SPS, by 2028.

Currently, most of the value of the firm’s stock comes from its non-SOL-related business. However, the company aims to increase its SPS by 261%, targeting 0.1650 SPS by June 2026. To that end, the firm has announced it will acquire an additional 10,758 SOL coins, worth about $18 million.

The new strategy indicates that DeFi Development Corp. will likely increase its SOL purchases. Still, the company’s stock price is heavily reliant on Solana’s performance, and this dependence will likely deepen as it accumulates more SOL.

Solana presents an interesting treasury asset. DeFi Development Corp. operates Solana validators, enabling it to earn income from its treasury holdings. At the same time, SOL has a built-in deflationary model tied to its DeFi usage, adding another dimension to its potential value.

Can SOL coin compete in the treasury market?

Solana is just one of the assets that companies started accumulating in their treasury strategy. Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most popular treasury asset, with Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, the biggest corporate holder.

Strategy currently holds 601,550 BTC and has a $126 billion market cap. In comparison, DeFi Development Corp. holds 846,630 SOL coins and has a market cap of $376.04 million. Crypto treasuries are a straightforward way for traders to gain exposure to digital assets via the stock market. At the same time, for publicly traded companies, crypto holdings offer an increasingly attractive tool to enhance stock valuation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto VC Funding: Polymarket dominates with $2b investment, Kalshi raises $300m

Crypto VC Funding: Polymarket dominates with $2b investment, Kalshi raises $300m

Some 20 companies secured nearly $3.2 billion in crypto funding, including one firm that specializes in Bitcoin-backed life insurance.
VinuChain
VC$0,00227+%2,71
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003553-%5,25
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 04:00
Share
ETH Drops Just 6.7% After Friday’s Market Crash—What’s Next?

ETH Drops Just 6.7% After Friday’s Market Crash—What’s Next?

Ethereum (ETH), the leading cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain, has shown surprising resilience amid a recent widespread market sell-off. While many altcoins plunged over 95%, ETH managed to retain some stability, only falling approximately 6.7% within 24 hours. This event marks one of the most dramatic crypto market crashes in recent history, but ETH’s [...]
Ethereum
ETH$3.739,61-%3,54
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/12 04:15
Share
Unexpected Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence: Insights and Future Outlook

Unexpected Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence: Insights and Future Outlook

The cryptocurrency market was taken aback by a massive shakeup within the last day, witnessing liquidations reaching $19.38 billion. Such volatility stemmed mainly from lingering macroeconomic concerns over trade tariffs, as reported by CoinGlass.Continue Reading:Unexpected Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence: Insights and Future Outlook
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11329+%0,92
Polytrade
TRADE$0,08384+%2,54
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 03:18
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto VC Funding: Polymarket dominates with $2b investment, Kalshi raises $300m

ETH Drops Just 6.7% After Friday’s Market Crash—What’s Next?

Unexpected Cryptocurrency Market Turbulence: Insights and Future Outlook

ETH down 6.7% after crypto ‘Black Monday,’ showing more resilience than alts

Cardano – Analyzing how $0.667 could dictate ADA’s next move