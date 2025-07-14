An ancient whale transferred 10,009 BTC from one of its wallets in half an hour

By: PANews
2025/07/14 22:26
Bitcoin
BTC$111,366.41-0.06%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the ancient whale, which has held 80,000 BTC for 14 years, made an operation half an hour ago: it transferred 10,009 BTC (worth $1.22 billion) from one of its wallets. Currently, the 10,009 BTC (worth $1.22 billion) has been transferred to the address starting with bc1qmu.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale reopened a long position in ETH after losing $2 million in the market crash and has now recovered the losses.

A whale reopened a long position in ETH after losing $2 million in the market crash and has now recovered the losses.

According to PANews on October 12th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xb9fe lost $2 million after all his positions were liquidated during the market crash. Approximately five hours ago, he reopened a 25x long position with $9.5 million in USDC, holding 18,960 ETH (worth $72.7 million). He has now made a profit of $2.24 million, recovering his losses.
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.05+0.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00389-8.03%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 15:32
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01235+0.89%
Union
U$0.007378+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02565+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Aster: New Phase 2 Airdrop Inspector Now Live

Aster: New Phase 2 Airdrop Inspector Now Live

PANews reported on October 12th that Aster announced on the X platform that the new Aster Phase 2 airdrop query tool is now live. Users can still choose to claim the airdrop or receive a full refund of their S2 transaction fees. Users can change their selection at any time before the deadline. The timeline is as follows: Deadline for claiming options: October 13, 20:00 UTC+8 $ASTER airdrop redemption time: October 14, 20:00 UTC+8 Transaction Fee Refund: After the redemption period is open, please complete the refund before 07:59 UTC+8 on October 16th
Aster
ASTER$1.2937-7.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00389-8.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00844-6.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/12 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

A whale reopened a long position in ETH after losing $2 million in the market crash and has now recovered the losses.

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Aster: New Phase 2 Airdrop Inspector Now Live

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Presale Mania Sweeps October: MoonBull Dominates Top Meme Coins to Buy and Hold in 2025 as Dogwifhat and Shiba Inu Join the Buzz