It's Crypto Week: These are the key dates to watch

Galaxy Digital confirms leveraging Aave for capital efficiency and next-gen DeFi solutions

The company is using Aave to optimize liquidity, manage treasury, and build innovative DeFi products. The development signals the prevailing institutional shift towards DeFi. AAVE has gained more than 5% on the news. Altcoins remained on the radar as they continue to outperform Bitcoin after the September 17 interest rate cut. Amidst the optimism, publicly listed Galaxy Digital has confirmed significant integration with Aave, a leading lending protocol. The financial services company announced that Aave is key to its strategic operations, including treasury undertakings, trading, and lending. The approach aims to reduce dependence on centralized liquidity providers and enhance capital efficiency. According to Galaxy's Head of Lending, Max Bareiss: Aave has proven to be a highly reliable platform for accessing liquidity. It's a core venue for borrowing stablecoins against blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH, offering 24/7 availability, without third-party intermediaries. As institutions embrace digital assets, DeFi is emerging as critical financial infrastructure. At Galaxy, we're integrating @aave into our workflows, not just to manage liquidity, but to transform how capital moves across markets👇 pic.twitter.com/vb00R12BaJ — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) September 18, 2025 Aave's native token rallied after Galaxy's announcement, which testified to DeFi's increasing institutional appeal. Borrowing against top assets The firm primarily uses Aave to borrow stablecoins against established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Leveraging a permissionless network allows Galaxy to escape slow authorization procedures seen in CeFi. That enables its trading desks to access massive liquidity instantly. Meanwhile, the firm uses the borrowed capital to support balance sheet liquidity, institutional lending, and client trading activities. That gives Galaxy a competitive edge in the fast-paced blockchain markets. Furthermore, Aave serves as Galaxy's credit facility, with its thriving lending pools supporting flexible credit and bridge loans. The blockchain's accommodative interest rate mechanism allows the company to manage borrowing costs according to…