Sonnet, a listed company, plans to change its name to Hyperliquid Strategies through a merger transaction, and is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE and $300 million in cash

By: PANews
2025/07/14 19:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163347+0.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.55+0.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02188-2.23%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, on July 15, Nasdaq-listed biotech company Sonnet BioTherapeutics agreed to merge with Rorschach I LLC, changing its name to Hyperliquid Strategies, Inc. and launching the HYPE Treasury Strategy. Rorschach I LLC was newly established by entities associated with Atlas Merchant Capital LLC (an affiliate of Paradigm).

When the transaction is completed, the new entity is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens, $305 million in cash, and a total valuation of $888 million. The transaction was participated in by strategic investors such as Paradigm. After completion, Hyperliquid Strategies will be listed on the Nasdaq with a new code and become a publicly traded cryptocurrency vault company. Both parties stated that the cash proceeds will enable Hyperliquid Strategies to purchase more HYPE and build one of HYPE's strategic reserves.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate

Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate

The post Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum treasuries are in the spotlight and everyone’s buzzing about them.  Publicly listed firms have been piling into ETH, scooping up a good chunk of the supply since June – worth over $16 billion. And these holdings are earning staking rewards, giving Ethereum an edge that’s hard to ignore. The debate has spilled into Reddit, …
Edge
EDGE$0.28259+6.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091-1.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.49-0.06%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/18 17:36
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.005327-38.14%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006591-2.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091-1.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.11877+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003578+2.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

Will Ethereum Treasuries Outperform Bitcoin and Solana? Redditors Debate

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin looks far from overbought as ‘stars are aligned’ for ETF surge

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why