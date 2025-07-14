Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

By: PANews
2025/07/14 20:18
Bitcoin
LayerNet
PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 14, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of Bitcoin allocation by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$628 million. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) restarted Bitcoin purchases last week, with a total investment of US$472.5 million, increasing its holdings by 4,225 Bitcoins at a price of $111,827, bringing its total holdings to 601,550. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, has continued to increase its holdings for five consecutive weeks, investing US$93.6 million last week and increasing its holdings by 797 Bitcoins at a price of $117,451, bringing its total holdings to 16,352.

Another five companies had new purchases last week, three of which increased their holdings by more than $10 million. The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, invested $29.1 million to increase its holdings by 275 bitcoins at a price of $105,837, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins; Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, invested $13.89 million to increase its holdings by 116.72 bitcoins at a price of $118,993, bringing its total holdings to 1,168.28 bitcoins; KULR, a US technology company, invested $10 million to increase its holdings by 90 bitcoins at a price of $111,111, bringing its total holdings to 1,021 bitcoins; ANAP, a Japanese clothing company, invested $5.21 million to increase its holdings by 44.56 bitcoins at a price of $116,918, bringing its total holdings to 229.23 bitcoins; Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, invested $3.23 million to increase its holdings by 29 bitcoins at a price of $109,733, bringing its total holdings to 1,933 bitcoins.

On July 9, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced the launch of a 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million US dollars) financing plan. The funds will be used entirely to purchase Bitcoin. The short-term goal is to increase Bitcoin holdings from the current 1,168 to 3,000. Remixpoint also announced that it will use Bitcoin to pay the salary of the new CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi in the future. This is the first time that a Japanese listed company has adopted such a salary structure.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 672,590 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$81.9 billion, accounting for 3.38% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

