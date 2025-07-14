Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion

By: PANews
2025/07/14 18:37
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone. The data counts the total collateral assets minus outstanding loans in 34 on-chain markets. Its founder said that traditional financial institutions are increasingly using the protocol as lending infrastructure. This breakthrough is in line with the overall recovery of DeFi. Data shows that the total locked-in volume (TVL) of the DeFi industry has approached US$120 billion for the first time since December 2024, of which Ethereum on-chain lending business is dominant, with a locked-in value of more than US$63 billion. DefiLlama shows that DefiLlama's data shows that Aave's locked-in volume reached US$29 billion, almost half of that amount. It is reported that Aave's governance community is supporting multiple upgrade plans, including "Aave V4" aimed at introducing account abstraction and native real-world asset vaults. Related proposals also include support for Bitcoin Layer2 network assets and the expansion of Aave's stablecoin GHO to more blocks.

