UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:12

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it has successfully raised 1 million pounds through equity placement. The 1 million pounds of gross proceeds raised through this placement will be used to continue to advance the company's business operations and Bitcoin fund reserve strategy.