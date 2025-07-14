K33 once again increased his holdings by 36 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 121 BTC

2025/07/14 17:02
PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 36 bitcoins for approximately 42.8 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total of 121 bitcoins.

Coinbase receives approval to launch crypto staking service in New York

Coinbase receives approval to launch crypto staking service in New York

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Decrypt , Coinbase announced the launch of crypto staking in New York. Users can stake Ethereum , Solana , Cosmos , Cardano , Avalanche , Polygon , Polkadot , and more. Cosmos is expected to offer an annualized yield of over 16% , while Ethereum is approximately 1.9% . Coinbase stated that it is proceeding with the launch under clear state regulations. Its staking service now covers 46 states, excluding California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin. This move follows the resignation of Adrienne Harris , former director of the New York Department of Financial Services, who reached a $ 100 million settlement with Coinbase in 2023 over compliance and control deficiencies.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?

SHIB is retesting historical support amid a resurgence in network activity – Shiba Inu price prediction now flashes a buy-the-dip opportunity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000683+1.18%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-0.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-12.42%
Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 857,600 ETH, worth $3.88 billion.

Grayscale’s two ETH spot ETFs have pledged another 857,600 ETH, worth $3.88 billion.

PANews reported on October 9th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Grayscale's two Ethereum spot ETFs saw an additional 857,600 ETH (approximately $ 3.88 billion) staked in the past three hours, bringing the total staked since their approval to stake to 1,161,600 ETH (approximately $ 5.25 billion). Currently, there is a queue of 1,380,000 ETH waiting to be staked, of which Grayscale holds 84% .
Ethereum
ETH$4,453.57-0.85%
1
1$0.005592+29.05%
