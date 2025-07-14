Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days

By: PANews
2025/07/14 15:44
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.758+0.79%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004207+8.76%
Zerebro
ZEREBRO$0.01906+4.61%
AVA
AVA$0.5187+0.25%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently started buying a large amount of AVA. In the past 10 days, the whale has bought a total of 7.57 million AVA, with a transaction amount of approximately $276,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.08263+0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02362-13.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05005+0.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

With the market cooling off today, the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has been heating up again.
XRP
XRP$2.8527-0.54%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000943-0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:05
Share
MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

MetMask Mobile, the popular non-custodial wallet app for mobile, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts trading. Powered by Hyperliquid, a renowned decentralized perpetual trading entity, MetaMask Mobile’s perpetual contracts trading service denotes a breakthrough. As MetaMask revealed in its official X announcement, the service transforms the platform into a completely operating DeFi forum. At the same time, MetaMask has also hinted at soon integrating with Polymarket, a notable decentralized prediction market entity. 🚨 PERPS ARE NOW LIVE 🚨You can start trading perps on MetaMask Mobile.And rewards are coming soon. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/J2lgZvlpmr— MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 MetaMask Offers Seamless Perpetual Contracts Trading Powered by Hyperliquid With the latest perpetual contracts trading service, MetaMask Mobile permits consumers to seamlessly trade perpetual contracts via the mobile application. In this respect, they will not require any 3rd-party companies. The initiative brings next-gen trading abilities to a broader consumer base, filling the gap between the veteran trading experiences and DeFi wallets. MetaMask also stressed that the clients should update to the latest version of the app for unparalleled access to the respective features. Additionally, the platform has also offered an FAQ section, guiding users through the basics of perpetual trading. Setting New Benchmark in DeFi via Perpetual Trading and Latest Polymarket Integration According to MetaMask, the rollout of perpetual contracts trading on the mobile app is a landmark development. The move is anticipated to provide consumers with exclusive use cases within the wallet, turning MetaMask into a relatively versatile DeFi hub. Along with that, the firm has also highlighted the impending integration with Polymarket to further expand the product ecosystem thereof.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003452+4.25%
Octavia
VIA$0.0168-23.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02447-1.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

Aptos Eyes $6.20 as USD1 Stablecoin Launches

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 94.1%.