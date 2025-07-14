DigitalX spends $19.7 million to buy 109.3 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/14 14:40

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official website of DigitalX Investor Hub , DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC ) announced that it has successfully invested approximately $ 19.7 million of strategic placement funds in Bitcoin, purchasing 109.3 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately $ 118,000 per Bitcoin. The company currently holds a total of 367.3 Bitcoins, including 174.4 directly held and 192.9 indirectly held through the ASX Bitcoin ETF ( BTXX ). The company stated that it will continue to focus on Bitcoin as its core financial strategy and is committed to creating long-term value for shareholders.