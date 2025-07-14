This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:16
RealLink
REAL$0.08263+0.03%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-0.24%
Boom
BOOM$0.031111-21.37%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001085+9.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000679-0.73%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000942-1.15%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin.

Table of Contents

  • Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin’s playbook: Viral hype and community power
  • Little Pepe: Combining meme magic with real utility
  • Viral community momentum like SHIB and PEPE, but supercharged
  • Why Little Pepe could outperform past meme legends
  • Final thoughts: The next memecoin king?

A memecoin breakout is the best way to show that the crypto market likes a good underdog story. Shiba Inu surprised the world in 2021 by turning little bets into millions. Two years later, Pepe Coin shocked speculators again with a parabolic run that happened in a flash.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a frog-themed meme token, is now a new competitor that could match or even beat those epic price jumps. Here’s why LILPEPE might be the meme token that defines this cycle.

Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin’s playbook: Viral hype and community power

In early 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere. SHIB started as a joke, but it quickly became one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It established a vast global community and went viral on social media.

Its rapid increase was due to grassroots promotion, numerous memes, and retail investors’ fear of missing out. A tiny stake in SHIB during its early days turned into life-changing wealth for many holders. Some saw returns of over 40,000,000%, an unheard-of figure even by crypto standards. Beyond price action, SHIB showed the world the power of internet culture and collective momentum.

But SHIB largely lacked underlying utility in its first year, relying purely on viral buzz and community energy to drive adoption. Pepe Coin ran using the memecoin baton in 2023. It became the new face of crypto funs and chatters following the emergence of the frog meme. Unlike SHIB, which had time to build momentum, PEPE moved at breakneck speed.

Within months of its launch, PEPE rallied over 10,000%, becoming a symbol of fast and speculative gains. Influencers, traders, and crypto Twitter joined the stampede, causing price swings and heightened volatility.  PEPE, like SHIB in 2021, launched without infrastructure or a long-term vision. Hype alone made the rally exciting and unstable. After its peak, many investors were left wondering what was next.

Little Pepe: Combining meme magic with real utility

Little Pepe is a frog memecoin that takes lessons from SHIB and PEPE but upgrades the formula with actual utility. LILPEPE isn’t just a token; it’s the native asset of an entire Layer-2 blockchain explicitly built for memes and community-driven projects.

Little Pepe differs from other memecoins in that it has a real technological backbone. Its Ethereum’s Layer-2 ensures transactions are faster and fees are very low. This makes it feasible to create and exchange meme tokens very quickly. This represents a significant step forward compared to SHIB and PEPE, which had exorbitant prices and substantial traffic during their heyday.

Additionally, Little Pepe features a unique launchpad, Pepe’s Pump Pad, which allows anyone to create their own meme tokens safely. With sniper bot protection and automatic liquidity locks, it addresses many of the trust issues that have plagued past memecoin launches. These features position LILPEPE not just as another speculative meme bet but as a new ecosystem in the making.

Viral community momentum like SHIB and PEPE, but supercharged

Little Pepe’s viral marketing approach draws heavily from what worked for SHIB and PEPE. The community is already buzzing across Telegram and Twitter, creating memes, viral videos, and challenges that attract new eyes daily.

At the same time, LILPEPE has cleverly added massive incentives, including a $777,000 giveaway where ten winners each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. This strategic move not only boosts immediate engagement but also builds a solid foundation of early believers, the exact group that can carry a token through explosive rallies.

Additionally, its ongoing presale has already generated more than $4.4 million in record time, indicating substantial interest behind the buzz. With each presale stage selling out quickly and prices increasing in subsequent rounds, things are scurrying. These signals suggest that LILPEPE could outpace the early growth curves of SHIB and PEPE, potentially transitioning from a niche memecoin to a mainstream crypto phenomenon even more quickly.

Why Little Pepe could outperform past meme legends

While SHIB and PEPE both relied almost entirely on meme virality, Little Pepe stands out by merging that cultural power with tangible utility and on-chain innovation. This combination is what sets it apart and may be the catalyst for an even more significant price surge.

By providing a frictionless trading environment (zero tax), fostering safer launches through its Pump Pad, and enabling community-led token creation, LILPEPE opens the door to an entire meme-based economic zone. In other words, it isn’t just a frog meme on-chain. It’s a meme-powered platform for new projects and experiments.

LILPEPE might become the new standard for meme currency success stories if it receives the appropriate amount of publicity, executes its roadmap successfully, and is timely.

Final thoughts: The next memecoin king?

Memes can make overnight millionaires, as seen with Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Little Pepe aims to recreate that tremendous popularity and establish a new standard for memecoins.

Due to its community-first energy, technological backbone, and inventive launchpad, Little Pepe could become more than a meme. Investors looking for the next big meme breakout would be wise to keep a close eye on this frog. It might leap further than any coin before it.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.08269+0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-13.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05012+0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

With the market cooling off today, the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has been heating up again.
XRP
XRP$2.8579-0.40%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000945-0.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:05
Share
MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

MetMask Mobile, the popular non-custodial wallet app for mobile, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts trading. Powered by Hyperliquid, a renowned decentralized perpetual trading entity, MetaMask Mobile’s perpetual contracts trading service denotes a breakthrough. As MetaMask revealed in its official X announcement, the service transforms the platform into a completely operating DeFi forum. At the same time, MetaMask has also hinted at soon integrating with Polymarket, a notable decentralized prediction market entity. 🚨 PERPS ARE NOW LIVE 🚨You can start trading perps on MetaMask Mobile.And rewards are coming soon. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/J2lgZvlpmr— MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 MetaMask Offers Seamless Perpetual Contracts Trading Powered by Hyperliquid With the latest perpetual contracts trading service, MetaMask Mobile permits consumers to seamlessly trade perpetual contracts via the mobile application. In this respect, they will not require any 3rd-party companies. The initiative brings next-gen trading abilities to a broader consumer base, filling the gap between the veteran trading experiences and DeFi wallets. MetaMask also stressed that the clients should update to the latest version of the app for unparalleled access to the respective features. Additionally, the platform has also offered an FAQ section, guiding users through the basics of perpetual trading. Setting New Benchmark in DeFi via Perpetual Trading and Latest Polymarket Integration According to MetaMask, the rollout of perpetual contracts trading on the mobile app is a landmark development. The move is anticipated to provide consumers with exclusive use cases within the wallet, turning MetaMask into a relatively versatile DeFi hub. Along with that, the firm has also highlighted the impending integration with Polymarket to further expand the product ecosystem thereof.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003457+5.78%
Octavia
VIA$0.0167-23.74%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02446-1.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe

MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid

Aptos Eyes $6.20 as USD1 Stablecoin Launches

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 94.1%.