SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the "ETH Treasury stock"?

By: PANews
2025/07/14 13:00
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Editor: TB, ChainCatcher

SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the ETH treasury narrative. However, a SEC document caused its stock price to plummet by nearly 70% after the market.

Enthusiasm turned into doubt, and faith plunged into panic. This article will dismantle this sudden "crisis of trust" and discuss the hidden picture behind it.

Market Misreading Behind the Plunge

At the end of May, SharpLink Gaming completed a $425 million private placement (PIPE) with investors including ConsenSys, Galaxy, Pantera Capital and other established institutions that hold a large position in Ethereum. The funds were used to acquire ETH as a reserve asset. This operation caused SharpLink's stock price to soar to $124, an increase of more than 40 times compared to before the announcement of the financing news.

Yesterday, SharpLink Gaming submitted an S-3ASR registration statement to the US SEC, authorizing the resale of up to 58,699,760 PIPE financing-related shares. This means that more than 100 PIPE investors can choose to sell their holdings.

For a time, the market misinterpreted it as "PIPE investors have begun to apply for shipment", and panic spread quickly.

Market Misunderstanding

 Market Misunderstanding

SharpLink's stock price fell to $8.75 after hours, a drop of 73%, before rebounding slightly to the $10 range.

Image source: yahoo!finance

 Image source: yahoo!finance

Later, Joseph Lubin, Chairman of the Board of SharpLink and CEO of Consensys, clarified that this document is just a regular registration process after PIPE, and its function is to "pre-register shares for potential resale" and does not represent any actual sales. He emphasized: "The 'number of shares held after issuance' in the document is hypothetical data, and Consensys and I have not sold any shares."

Although the turmoil has subsided for the time being, the market is still full of speculation about SharpLink's movements. Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS Inc, said: "Based on my experience, given the background of some investors involved in the transaction, they may indeed be quietly selling. In addition, 'prefunded warrants' are actually an arrangement to avoid disclosing holdings and avoid becoming a related party."

He further pointed out that SharpLink submitted a $1 billion ATM plan (issuing shares at market price) immediately after obtaining WKSI qualification on May 30. They may have quietly completed financing through continuous transactions without immediate disclosure. If the operation goes smoothly, it is possible to announce the purchase of ETH for $1 billion tomorrow, and then ignite market enthusiasm again.

SBET is currently trading at a 100% premium?

The current stock price performance and premium of SharpLink (SBET) also reveal investors' complex expectations of its future trend. According to Zheng Di, an investor in cutting-edge technology, SBET's current premium is about 100%.

According to the documents submitted to the SEC, the company's total diluted share capital is 77,526,682 shares. Combined with the after-hours share price of about $10, the company's total market value is about $800 million. The number of shares registered this time is 75,319,345 shares (assuming that the warrants of the consultant and investment bank have all been converted and subscribed), plus the original share capital of 690,000 shares. Zheng Di inferred that the previous ATM worth $1 billion (issuing shares at market price) actually only executed about 1,517,337 shares, indicating that most of the ATM quota may not have been used, and there is still a risk of dilution in the future.

It said that the total amount of PIPE financing this time was US$425 million. Considering that Consensys is the company's Ethereum strategic advisor and there are reports that Consensys related addresses have purchased about US$300 million in ETH, there is reason to believe that most or even all of the financing funds have been used to purchase ETH. Given the limited recent price fluctuations of ETH, the company's current ETH holdings should be maintained at about US$400 million.

Therefore, based on the above factors, Zheng Di speculates that SBET’s current market premium is about 100%.

SBET's premium reflects, to a certain extent, the market's recognition of the value of its assets, especially the potential value of its Ethereum reserves. However, excessive premiums also bring market risks. In the future, with the release of more ATM (stock issuance at market price) quotas and potential equity dilution, stock price fluctuations may intensify.

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

The drama of SharpLink is still going on. If, as Zheng Di analyzed, there is still room for equity dilution in the future, it may bring volatility pressure in the short term; and if, as Charles Allen said, the news of the purchase of $1 billion in ETH may be disclosed in the near future, it may ignite market sentiment again and push up stock prices.

This combination of "opacity" and "possibility" makes SharpLink both controversial and full of imagination. The real climax may still be ahead.

