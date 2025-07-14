An ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH and made a profit of over one million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/07/14 09:00
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995+0,03%
Ethereum
ETH$4 512,11+1,57%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, an on-chain ETH whale sold 3,441 ETH at $ 2,960 per ETH today in exchange for $ 10.18 million USDC , making a profit of $ 1.28 million ( +14% ). The whale bought these ETH at $ 2,592 per ETH on June 13 , invested $ 89 million, and realized the profit after holding it for about a month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time

How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time

Predictive writing tools quietly redistribute academic credit by repeating what their training data already overrepresent. Each suggested citation shifts visibility toward familiar names and reduces diversity. Citation by Completion shows that authority-bearing phrasing increases citation concentration and lowers novelty. The study proposes the Fair Citation Prompt, a transparent system that reveals how suggestions are generated, separates evidence from authority language, and ensures that fairness becomes a structural property of writing tools.
Prompt
PROMPT$0,1384+0,36%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/09 05:28
Share
Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury

Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury

Predictive Oncology has closed two previously announced private investments, with both deals exceeding $300M to support its digital asset treasury and AI operations.  Predictive Oncology Inc. has completed two previously announced private investments in public equity transactions (PIPEs) totaling approximately $343.5M to support the company’s new digital asset treasury strategy centered on ATH, the native […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1279+2,89%
WorldAssets
INC$0,7251+5,90%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,04005-6,31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 06:00
Share
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0,0234-14,87%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010867-2,27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Share

Trending News

More

How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time

Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months

Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief