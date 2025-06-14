Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH maintains downtrend despite SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Fxstreet
2025/06/14 02:57
Ethereum
ETH$3.637,86-2,15%
  • SharpLink announced it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for a total of $462.9 million.
  • The company has become the largest public company holding ETH, with 95% of its reserves deployed into staking.
  • Ethereum could fall to $2,260 if it fails to hold the lower boundary of a key channel and the 50-day SMA.

Ethereum (ETH) maintained its decline on Friday, down 6%, despite SharpLink Gaming’s (SBET) announcement that it purchased 176,270.69 ETH for $462.9 million. The decline follows broiling Middle East war tensions after Israel struck strategic sites in Iran.

ETH slides amid SharpLink's $463 million purchase

Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming revealed in a press release on Friday that it has acquired 176,270.69 ETH for approximately $462.9 million, making it the world's largest publicly traded holder of ETH. The company made the purchase at an average price of $2,626 per ETH.

The acquisition comes from a mix of private placements and at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings.

SharpLink noted it has already staked over 95% of its acquired ETH, allowing it to earn yield while simultaneously contributing to the Ethereum network's security and decentralization.

"By allocating significant capital to ETH and deploying it in network activities such as staking, SharpLink is both contributing to Ethereum's long-term security and trust properties while earning additional ETH for that work," said SharpLink Chairman and Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin in the press release.

The purchase follows SharpLink's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday for the potential resale of over 58 million shares after a $1 billion offering in May.

Lubin stated in an X post on Thursday that many had misinterpreted the filing and that the company had sold no shares. He added that the filing was an "standard post-PIPE procedure" and not an indicator of actual sales.

SharpLink's stock is down 66% on Friday despite the ETH purchase.

The shift to an ETH treasury strategy occurs at a time of transition for the Ethereum network, with several recent developments in the cryptocurrency market directly impacting its ecosystem. Advancements in crypto regulations, real-world asset tokenization, and the SEC's positive stance towards decentralized finance (DeFi) all play a key role in this transformative process.

"Ethereum appears to be having its AWS moment — quietly but decisively establishing itself as the foundational settlement layer for on-chain financial infrastructure," Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, told FXStreet. 

Chung stated that the SEC's recent stance on DeFi could act as a catalyst for institutions to begin gaining DeFi exposure. He added that these developments are transforming Ethereum into an "indispensable infrastructure," paving the way for on-chain financial systems.

"Ethereum is no longer just a 'crypto' story [...] It's about industrial-grade, programmable money systems. And Ethereum is leading the charge," Chung noted.

Despite the recent positive developments surrounding Ethereum and SharpLink's purchase announcement, ETH is still down on Friday as Middle East war tensions continue to weigh on the crypto market.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could fall to $2,260 if it loses key support levels

Ethereum experienced $296 million in futures liquidations, comprising long and short liquidations totaling $239.09 million and $57.77 million over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

Since seeing a rejection near the $2,850 resistance, ETH has declined by about 12%, briefly moving below the $2,500 key level before finding support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near $2,450 on Friday.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH fails to hold the $2,500 and 38.2% Fib retracement level, it could find support near the lower boundary of a key channel, strengthened by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A decline below this level will send its price into the key range between $2,110 and $2,260, with the 100-day SMA just below it.

On the upside, ETH must move above the $2,850 resistance to begin an uptrend toward the $3,400 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined below its moving average line and is testing its neutral level. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is below its neutral level and trending toward its oversold region. A successful decline below these key levels in both indicators will fuel the bearish momentum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0,09533-13,35%
Ethereum
ETH$3.639,12-2,18%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115.800,24-2,76%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000306-48,13%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0,003821+2,19%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,355-1,11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08615-6,35%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22502-6,13%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase