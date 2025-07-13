Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

By: PANews
2025/07/13 20:20
PANews reported on July 13 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “Sometimes you don’t just HODL.” According to previous rules, Strategy always disclosed information about its increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news was released.

