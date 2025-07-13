Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million PENGU to 2 new wallets, worth $6.09 million

By: PANews
2025/07/13 13:17
Pudgy Penguins
Ambire Wallet
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million $PENGU (worth 6.09 million US dollars) to 2 new wallets.

